Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce sales of $35.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.90 million to $36.50 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $143.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $144.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.46 million, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $145.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Höegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of HMLP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.33. 3,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,361. The firm has a market cap of $509.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. This is a positive change from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

