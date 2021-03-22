Hitchwood Capital Management LP Takes Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,672,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,160,000 after buying an additional 211,902 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,211,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,030,000 after buying an additional 215,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,537,000 after buying an additional 417,689 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $119,403,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stitch Fix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after buying an additional 28,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,040. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.18 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,584,542.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,418 shares of company stock worth $21,473,928 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

