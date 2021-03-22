Hitchwood Capital Management LP Makes New $15.52 Million Investment in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $23,354,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $4,657,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000.

In other news, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H acquired 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $3,874,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 88,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,251,465.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSE TPGY traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $19.62. 2,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,498. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

