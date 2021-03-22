Hitchwood Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,000 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 0.8% of Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hitchwood Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of CrowdStrike worth $49,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.26. The company had a trading volume of 55,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,559. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of -405.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,056 shares of company stock valued at $147,652,881 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

