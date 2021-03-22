Hitchwood Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 208,000 shares during the period. SEA makes up 1.3% of Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $77,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 49.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 19.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.94. 33,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.12. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

