Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stock Position Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Hilltop by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

