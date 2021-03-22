HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 169,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of CTXR opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31). Analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

