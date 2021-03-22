HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,904,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,665,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,821,000 after buying an additional 364,110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 389,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 210,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $49.89.

