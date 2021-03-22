HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SPX by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,773 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in SPX by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of SPXC opened at $59.58 on Monday. SPX Co. has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $62.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.