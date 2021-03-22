HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 539 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 539 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.17.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total transaction of $930,627.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,254.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,888 shares of company stock valued at $26,752,606 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $317.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.58 and a 200-day moving average of $331.90. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.15 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

