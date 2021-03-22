HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,229 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,171,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,336,000 after acquiring an additional 576,470 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,253,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $15,895,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,580,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $73.73 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

