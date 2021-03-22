Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.10

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.10 and last traded at $78.05, with a volume of 2407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $290,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $316,341.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $107,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $3,826,399. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.