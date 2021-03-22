Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.10

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.10 and last traded at $78.05, with a volume of 2407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.04.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94.
In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $290,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $316,341.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $107,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $3,826,399. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.
