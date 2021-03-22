Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSE HT opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $450.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,481.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $55,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.