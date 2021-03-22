Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Herc were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after buying an additional 77,588 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Herc by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Herc from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

HRI opened at $99.61 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $110.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. Research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

