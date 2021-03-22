Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Commerzbank raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

HENKY stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

