Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 203 ($2.65) price target on the stock.

Shares of Helios Towers stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 159 ($2.08). 549,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,177. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 164.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.65. Helios Towers has a 52-week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 223.85 ($2.92).

Get Helios Towers alerts:

In other Helios Towers news, insider Tom Greenwood bought 14,519 shares of Helios Towers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £22,068.88 ($28,833.13).

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.