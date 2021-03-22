Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PEAK. Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.46.

NYSE PEAK opened at $31.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,965,000 after purchasing an additional 129,170 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

