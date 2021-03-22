Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on PEAK. Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.46.
NYSE PEAK opened at $31.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,965,000 after purchasing an additional 129,170 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
