Head-To-Head Review: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) & New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Public Storage and New Senior Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $2.85 billion 14.34 $1.52 billion $10.75 21.72 New Senior Investment Group $345.90 million 1.49 $2.01 million $0.67 9.30

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than New Senior Investment Group. New Senior Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. New Senior Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Public Storage pays out 74.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Senior Investment Group pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Public Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and New Senior Investment Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. New Senior Investment Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and New Senior Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 43.37% 26.59% 11.14% New Senior Investment Group -1.95% -10.76% -1.22%

Volatility & Risk

Public Storage has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Public Storage and New Senior Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 7 3 0 2.18 New Senior Investment Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Public Storage currently has a consensus target price of $226.44, indicating a potential downside of 3.01%. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.39%. Given New Senior Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Senior Investment Group is more favorable than Public Storage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Public Storage beats New Senior Investment Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

