Head-To-Head Contrast: SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartFinancial and The Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $123.77 million 2.89 $26.55 million $1.68 14.10 The Bancorp $283.70 million 4.82 $51.56 million $1.06 22.26

The Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. SmartFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and The Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 17.20% 7.34% 0.82% The Bancorp 20.54% 12.91% 1.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of The Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of The Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bancorp has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SmartFinancial and The Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.09%. The Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.49%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than The Bancorp.

Summary

The Bancorp beats SmartFinancial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated through 35 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. In addition, it offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

