Head to Head Comparison: CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) vs. Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CP ALL Public and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32%

96.0% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CP ALL Public and Grocery Outlet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.35 $15.42 million $0.79 46.04

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than CP ALL Public.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CP ALL Public and Grocery Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CP ALL Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Grocery Outlet 0 2 9 0 2.82

Grocery Outlet has a consensus target price of $46.10, indicating a potential upside of 26.75%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than CP ALL Public.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats CP ALL Public on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CP ALL Public

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Other. The company is involved in the manufacture and sale of convenience and frozen foods, and bakery products; sale and maintenance of retail equipment; information technology, as well as marketing and advertising activities; provision of research and development services; and cash and carry and e-commerce business, as well as operates as a life and accident insurance broker. It also distributes commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and equipment for retailing and software development; and offers bill payment collection, information technology, logistics, smart purse cards, investment, educational institution, human resources development, and training and business seminar services, as well as healthcare and medical specialist's consultation services. As of December 31, 2019, CP ALL Public Company Limited operated 11,712 stores. The company was formerly known as C.P. Seven Eleven Public Company Limited and changed its name to CP ALL Public Company Limited in 2007. CP ALL Public Company Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of November 10, 2020, it had 350 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

