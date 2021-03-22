Head-To-Head Analysis: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) versus Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Electrameccanica Vehicles and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 4 0 2.80 Li Auto 0 2 9 1 2.92

Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 50.84%. Li Auto has a consensus target price of $40.27, suggesting a potential upside of 49.76%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Li Auto.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -4,809.43% -61.89% -50.36% Li Auto N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Li Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $580,000.00 786.16 -$23.17 million ($0.64) -8.72 Li Auto $41.88 million 576.32 -$359.16 million N/A N/A

Electrameccanica Vehicles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Li Auto.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Li Auto beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website, as well as through 10 retail locations. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.