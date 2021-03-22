Head-To-Head Analysis: DaVita (NYSE:DVA) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of DaVita shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of DaVita shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DaVita and Sotera Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DaVita $11.39 billion 1.06 $810.98 million $5.40 20.34 Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Sotera Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DaVita and Sotera Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DaVita 0 4 1 0 2.20 Sotera Health 0 0 10 0 3.00

DaVita presently has a consensus target price of $116.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.98%. Sotera Health has a consensus target price of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.09%. Given Sotera Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than DaVita.

Profitability

This table compares DaVita and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DaVita 7.32% 43.99% 5.27% Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DaVita beats Sotera Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive care services. As of December 31, 2020, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,816 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 204,200 patients; and operated 321 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 36,700 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing. The company also provides Co-60 and gamma irradiators, which are principal components to the gamma sterilization process. Its microbiology testing services help customers to identify and measure the potential risks of microbes to a product and ensure that the quality of the products is maintained; and advisory services help customers in navigating the regulatory requirements applicable throughout the product lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

