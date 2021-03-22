HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Director Susan Watts Buys 335 Shares

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Director Susan Watts purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $24,957.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:HCI opened at $73.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $629.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 639.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at $428,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 124.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

