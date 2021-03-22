HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $414.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.67.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. Analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $21,607,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,337,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,944 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $2,419,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 841,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verastem by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 510,549 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

