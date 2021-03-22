Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP cut its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 479,329 shares during the quarter. KBR comprises approximately 0.5% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of KBR worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

KBR stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,653. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $34.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

