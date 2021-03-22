Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $41.40 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP decreased its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 499,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,277 shares during the period. Magellan Health makes up about 3.3% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $41,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in Magellan Health by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 635,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,611,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGLN. Stephens lowered shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Magellan Health stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.46. 2,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,415. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average of $83.98. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

