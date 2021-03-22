Haven Protocol Price Hits $11.99 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $168.90 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $11.99 or 0.00021829 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,944.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.16 or 0.03077965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.95 or 0.00343902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.26 or 0.00941427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.90 or 0.00405683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.55 or 0.00374107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00259182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00021517 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,082,466 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.