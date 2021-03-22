Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by S. Muoio & CO. LLC

S. Muoio & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,832,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,379,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,807,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 345,472 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $96.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,414. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

