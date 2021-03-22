HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.70 Million

Analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post $60.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.80 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $45.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $240.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.20 million to $250.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $223.55 million, with estimates ranging from $202.20 million to $244.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,168,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after purchasing an additional 148,289 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,114,000 after purchasing an additional 408,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 61,722 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

