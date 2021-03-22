Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

