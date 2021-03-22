Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

HALL opened at $4.50 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.