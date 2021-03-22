Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $5.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $14.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $16.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

