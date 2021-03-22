Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock Holdings Increased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 104.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,408,000 after purchasing an additional 849,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Haemonetics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after acquiring an additional 271,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 410.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 103,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,920,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $113.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.53 and a 200-day moving average of $111.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $74.48 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

