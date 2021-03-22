Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases 18,414 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 377.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

