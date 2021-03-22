Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $2.79 Million in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 180,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000. Bridgetown comprises 1.0% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTWN. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth $9,288,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at $8,956,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at $6,192,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at $1,698,000.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

NASDAQ:BTWN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.75. 15,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,253. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.