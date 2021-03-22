Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $1.36 Million in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after purchasing an additional 626,352 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after acquiring an additional 55,382 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $14,258,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,198.5% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 503,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 481,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,810 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $495,011.10. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,845. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $35.31. 12,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,153. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $40.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

