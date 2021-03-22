Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $4.03 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 662.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.4% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $2.31 on Monday, reaching $126.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,919. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $157.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

