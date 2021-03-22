Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Protagonist Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTGX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $30.60. 9,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,279. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.