Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 448.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $2.90 on Monday, hitting $93.67. 391,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.76. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

