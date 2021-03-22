Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires 16,381 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 434.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,614. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

