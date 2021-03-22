Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $331,635.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,101.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,642 shares of company stock worth $1,180,543 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $102.94 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.