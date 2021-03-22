Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 84,294 shares.The stock last traded at $52.51 and had previously closed at $53.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 54.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

