GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will post $61.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $25.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 141.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $192.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.82 million to $193.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $345.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GrowGeneration.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRWG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRWG stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.78. 2,401,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,209. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.82 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

