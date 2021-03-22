Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock Price Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $54.22 and last traded at $54.46. Approximately 3,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 183,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.10.

Specifically, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $260,092.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,973.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,025,375. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,118,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

