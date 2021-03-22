GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Acquired by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026,010 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $32,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 307.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GreenSky by 47.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,719. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

