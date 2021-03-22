Greenline Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,044,127. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.32. The company has a market cap of $146.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

