Greenline Partners LLC Sells 335,046 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 335,046 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

Shares of SU traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.58. 288,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,564,637. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1642 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

