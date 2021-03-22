Greenline Partners LLC Sells 210 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 578,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,677,000 after buying an additional 164,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.05. 471,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,137,326. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.09 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $463.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

