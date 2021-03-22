Greenline Partners LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up 1.4% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,460. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.74.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,356 shares in the company, valued at $167,671,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,815 shares in the company, valued at $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,452 shares of company stock worth $6,791,784 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

