Greenline Partners LLC Has $15.40 Million Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. POSCO makes up about 3.5% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in POSCO by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 95,137 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 382.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in POSCO by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE PKX traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,958. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89. POSCO has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $70.58.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

